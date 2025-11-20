Hyderabadi biryani wins over Japanese Ambassador

Hyderabadi Biryani has won over the Japanese Ambassador to India, ONO Keiichi, with its charm, who described the cuisine as “truly addictive.”

His Instagram page often features him enjoying various Indian cuisines, and the latest addition is Hyderabadi biryani.

He wrote, “Enjoyed authentic Hyderabadi biryani during my visit to Telangana! Amazed by its rich spices and bold flavours — truly addictive!” The post shows a smiling Ambassador with a plate of spicy biryani paired with mint yoghurt chutney.

Instagram users were quick to respond. One wrote, “You are my favourite ambassador,” while another said, “We visited Japan and enjoyed your delicacies too.”

A third user extended a warm invitation, “Sir, please visit our Andhra side as well. Come experience Araku Valley, Vizag beach, Konaseema and the Godavari River. Taste our food and our hospitality, sir.”

ONO Keiichi’s culinary adventures in India have taken him across regions and flavours, from traditional Gujarati dishes like khandvi, dhokla, patra, dahi puri and handvo to Bihar’s iconic litti chokha. The Japanese Ambassador’s growing foodie trail underscores his deep appreciation for India’s diverse culinary landscape.

Earlier, during a visit to Mumbai, he sampled an authentic vada pav from the famed Aram Vada Pav outlet. He was seen enjoying the snack against the backdrop of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a UNESCO World Heritage Site.