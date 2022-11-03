Hyderabadi fans upset with Lucky Ali, know why

Hyderabad: We hardly get to see singer Lucky Ali these days as he is not very active on social media as well as prefers to keep a low profile. But thanks to his concerts that keep his fans in touch with his unique and soulful voice. The iconic singer is now gearing up for another show which is set to take place across multiple cities in India and also Dubai.

Taking to Instagram recently, Lucky Ali dropped a list of his upcoming concerts in the month of November and December– Goa (Nov 11), Guwahati (Nov 20), Majuli (Nov 25-27), Dubai (Dec 3), Bangalore (Dec 11), Surat (Dec 17) and Mumbai (Dec 23). “More shows coming your way this month and next…Ticket links will be added soon in bio…Stay tuned for fresh updates,” he wrote.

However, his fans from Hyderabad are left disappointed as they were hoping to see their favourite singer perform live in the city this year. One social media user commented under his post, “Any plans for Hyderabad???”

“Hyderabad??We are eagerly waiting for you pls arrange one concert here….Please,” read another comment.

“Hyderabad, Left Out,” wrote a third user with a sad emoticon.

“Come to Hyderabad ustaad,” wrote a netizen from the city.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nisha, a Hyderabad-based writer, who calls herself a die-heart fan of Lucky Ali said, “I feel disappointed that he is going everywhere except Hyderabad. I hoped to see him live this year. I had a really rough time this year so hearing him live would have definitely cheered me up. I wish he performs here soon.”

“Seeing Lucky Ali live in August last year was one of the best memories of my life and I was wishing to see him again this year. Being a 90s kid, I just love his unconventional husky voice,” said a student from Hyderabad.

Another die-heart fan said, “I really hope they add a show in Hyderabad too, we haven’t seen him perform in a long time now!!”

Lucky Ali performed at The Heart Cup Coffee in Hyderabad in August 2021. Over 1000 people were gathered with great anticipation to see him in action on stage. From ‘Na Tum Jaano Na Hum’, ‘O Sanam’, ‘Gori Teri Aankhein’to ‘Jaane Kya Dhundta Hai’ and many more, he left no stone unturned to serenade his fans with soulful songs.

Lucky Ali (Instagram)

Lucky Ali is one yesteryear singer who had carved a niche for himself in the Indie pop genre during the 90s – early 2000s and is still loved by millions. Although he has been away from Bollywood for quite some time now, he still manages to soothe one’s soul with impromptu gigs, albums and concerts.