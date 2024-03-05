Hyderabadi makeup artist Zeba Hassan slams Shah Rukh Khan

Jamnagar: Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations drew in A-listers from around the globe. Over the last 2 days, social media has been flooded with photos and videos from the occasion. However, nothing caused quite as much of a stir online as a video clip featuring all three Khans – Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan – grooving to Naatu Naatu from the blockbuster movie RRR; it quickly went viral!

However, the Khans-trio failed to replicate the moves, and in the end, they brought Ram Charan on stage. Together with the Khans-trio, Ram created a memorable moment for everyone as they danced along to the award-winning track. The way Shah Rukh Khan invited Ram Charan on the stage is receiving backlash at the moment.

Ram Charan’s makeup artist has alleged that SRK was disrespectful towards Tollywood’s Mega Powerstar.

Zeba Hassan, the makeup artist of #Upasana, who was present at the #AmbaniPreWedding event says she was hurt by the way #ShahRukhKhan invited #RamCharan onto the stage, referring 'Idly, Vada,' and walked out of the event.



What do you think of Bollywood stars normalizing and… pic.twitter.com/1lZCnXb6ej — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) March 4, 2024

Ram and Upasana’s makeup artist Zeba Hassan took to her Instagram story and said that she was hurt by how SRK invited Ram Charan on the stage. She also claimed that SRK referred to the RRR actor as ‘idly, vada’.

Shah Rukh Khan invited Ram Charan on stage to dance on Naatu Naatu with him, Salman and Aamir at Ambani pre wedding ceremony. What a moment 🤌pic.twitter.com/fudFSeJgvN — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 3, 2024

Hassan took to Instagram to express her thoughts on the matter and said that artists from South India do not receive the same level of recognition or respect. She mentioned in her post, “It’s funny how everyone wants to pay us ‘lesser’ because we’re from South India whereas they’re okay to pay triple the amount for the same thing to an artist if that artist is Delhi or Mumbai based.”

The accusation has sparked numerous reactions on social media. Some defended Shah Rukh Khan, pointing out that his comment was a line from his movie “One 2 Ka 4,” while others condemned him.

Ram Charan attended the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with his wife Upasana Konidela. Shah Rukh Khan was also present there with his family.