Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is just around 10 days away, and fans are going gaga over every little update about the show. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality series is set to premiere on August 24 with a ‘politics’ theme this year.

In the run-up to the premiere, several names of expected contestants have been doing the rounds online. But as always, the final list keeps changing, some join at the last minute, some confirm and then drop out, and some are reportedly removed by the makers for various reasons.

And now, the latest buzz is that a top celebrity who was earlier confirmed for Bigg Boss 19 has been dropped from the lineup.

Sreerama Chandra out from Bigg Boss 19?

According to sources of Bigg Boss Taza Khabar, singer Sreerama Chandra, who hails from Hyderabad, has been rejected by the makers after initially being finalised. However, an official confirmation is still awaited and is expected soon.

Best known for Bollywood hits like ‘SubhanAllah’, Sreerama Chandra was among the first confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 19, alongside Hunar Gandhi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Payal Dhare. Fans were particularly excited to see him back on reality TV after his strong stint in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Whether he makes a surprising last-minute entry or is indeed out of the game will only be revealed closer to the premiere. Until then, it’s all eyes on the show.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.