Hyderabadi student injured in accident dies in Al Khobar

Jeddah: The entire community is in the mood of the Eid Al Adha celebration, while there is grief and gloom among a Hyderabadi family in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, that is witnessing tragedy as the family has lost their remaining son on Monday night.

Fourteen-year-old Mohammed Ammar Azhar, a student of the 8th grade at Dammam’s Indian International School, who was critically injured in a fatal road accident that occurred on the evening of June 13th, had been battling for his life in the hospital since then. Unfortunately, he has now succumbed to his injuries.

Ammar’s other sibling, Ibrahim Azhar of class 9, and their common friend, Hasan Riaz of class 11, were killed on the spot on the same day. All three were driving a car, which was at a normal speed within city limits, and it didn’t damage any other car or public property. Yet, this tragedy took the lives of all three youngsters.

The victim’s father, Mohammed Azhar, works as an IT manager in a leading company in Dammam and is a native of Hussaini Alam in Hyderabad. He is living in Al Khobar along with his wife, daughter, and two sons – Ibrahim, who was also a Hafiz Quran, and Ammar. The fatal accident has taken the lives of both of his sons.

Although it is Eid Al Adha holidays, noted Indian social worker Nass Vokkam has coordinated with all relevant authorities to complete the legal formalities, and the burial is expected to take place on Tuesday.

The Janaza prayer, after Asar, will be held at the King Fahd Mosque in Al Khobar on Tuesday, the 27th.