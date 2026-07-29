Think pasta is purely Italian? Think again. India has been making its own delicious pasta-style dishes long before the word “pasta” became popular. From hand-cut dough simmered in hearty dals to finger-shaped dough pieces cooked in rich gravies and broths, every region has its own comforting version.

As the rain pours outside, these piping hot, flavourful bowls are the perfect way to satisfy your monsoon cravings. Here are seven Indian pasta dishes that deserve a place on every food lover’s bucket list.

1. Sutriyaan (Hyderabad, Telangana)

A hidden gem of Hyderabadi Deccani cuisine, Sutriyaan is Telangana’s answer to handmade pasta. Wheat flour dough is rolled into small finger-like strands or tube-shaped pieces and gently simmered in spicy lentil curry or slow-cooked mutton gravy.

As the dough cooks, it absorbs the rich flavours of the broth, creating a wholesome one-pot meal that is comforting and nostalgic with every bite.

2. Dal Dhokli (Gujarat)

One of Gujarat’s most loved comfort foods, Dal Dhokli is made by rolling whole wheat dough into thin sheets, cutting it into diamond-shaped pieces and cooking it directly in sweet and tangy tuvar dal.

The dough turns soft and silky as it soaks up the flavours of jaggery, tamarind and aromatic spices. A drizzle of ghee makes this simple meal even more irresistible.

3. Varan Phal (Maharashtra)

Also known as Chakolya, Varan Phal is Maharashtra’s comforting take on pasta in dal. Thin pieces of whole wheat dough are simmered in mildly spiced tuvar dal until tender.

The soft dough beautifully absorbs the buttery, tangy flavours of the dal, making it a simple yet deeply satisfying dish that is often enjoyed during the rainy season.

4. Dal Ki Dulhan (Uttar Pradesh)

Meaning “the bride of the dal,” this traditional dish is both unique and delicious. Thin sheets of wheat dough are cut into small squares or folded into simple shapes before being cooked in simmering arhar dal.

Tempered with garlic, cumin, chillies and ghee, the dish transforms an everyday bowl of dal into a filling and flavourful comfort meal.

5. Gatte Ki Sabzi (Rajasthan)

Rajasthan’s famous Gatte Ki Sabzi features spiced gram flour dough rolled into logs, boiled, sliced into bite-sized pieces and simmered in a creamy yogurt-based gravy.

The gatte remain slightly chewy while soaking up the tangy, spicy curry, making it one of the state’s most iconic dishes.

6. Shengole (Maharashtra)

Made with rice or jowar flour, Shengole features finger-shaped ridged dough pieces that are cooked until tender and tossed with garlic, green chillies, curry leaves, roasted peanuts and fresh coconut.

Every bite is soft, fragrant and packed with rustic Maharashtrian flavours.

7. Skyu (Ladakh)

A traditional comfort food from Ladakh, Skyu is often called the region’s own handmade pasta. Small thumb-shaped pieces of whole wheat dough are carefully shaped by hand and simmered in a hearty stew with seasonal vegetables such as potatoes, carrots and turnips.

Some versions also include meat, making it even more filling. Soft, wholesome and packed with flavour, Skyu is the perfect bowl of comfort for cold and rainy days.

From Telangana’s Sutriyaan to Gujarat’s comforting Dal Dhokli and Ladakh’s hearty Skyu, these dishes prove that India has been enjoying handmade pasta-style recipes for generations.

Rich in regional flavours and tradition, they are the perfect excuse to swap your regular pasta for something proudly Indian this monsoon.