Hyderabadis buzz with excitement as B-Town stars land in city

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is becoming a popular choice for making movies among India’s leading producers and directors. Several Bollywood filmmakers are flocking to this city to film their upcoming projects, thanks to the many picturesque locales here and the city boasts of huge filming spaces, especially at Ramoji Film City, which is the largest of its kind in the world.

Singham Again Shooting In Hyderabad

Popular B-town celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh, are currently in the city. They are here to shoot for their upcoming film, ‘Singham Again’, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has already commenced shooting for the movie, and Ranveer Singh arrived in Hyderabad recently to join the team. Notably, Ajay Devgn is also part of the star-studded cast. Reports suggest that Akshay Kumar has now joined the crew and is ready to begin shooting on Monday, October 9.

Akshay Kumar, fresh from the release of ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’, is geared up for a week-long shooting schedule in Hyderabad. Deepika Padukone, who is also a part of Singham Again, is expected to join the shoot soon.

#AkshayKumar𓃵 back to work Hyderabad airport today pic.twitter.com/VGRNX1SHP3 — Akshay Kumar @akshaykumar (@ATrivedi65750) October 8, 2023

It is surely going to be a treat for Hyderabadi fans as they will get to see some beautiful shots from the city.

Adding to the star power, Saif Ali Khan, another Bollywood luminary, was also in Hyderabad for the filming of his upcoming Telugu movie ‘Devara’, featuring Jr NTR.

The city’s allure as a shooting locale continues to draw film industry icons, promising exciting cinematic treats for fans in the near future.