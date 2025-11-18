Hyderabadis love a good adventure, but until recently, experiencing the drama of standing on a glass bridge meant planning trips to the North or flying overseas. Today, that thrill sits much closer to home. Just a short journey away, the Vizag glass bridge at Kailasagiri Hill offers the same heart-fluttering moment of stepping onto clear glass suspended high above the landscape, without the need for long itineraries or expensive travel.

Located just 630 km from Hyderabad, the city of Vizag offers many travel opportunities, and the glass bridge is yet another option. So, come along as Siasat.com explores this architectural marvel that sits so close to home.

All you need to know about the Vizag Glass Bridge

Perched atop Kailasagiri Hill, Vizag’s glass bridge stands out not just for its breathtaking views but also for its engineering stature. It is regarded as India’s longest cantilever-style glass skywalk, stretching an impressive 55 metres across the hillside. Built with three layers of thick tempered laminated glass and supported by a 40-tonne steel structure, the bridge offers the rare thrill of stepping onto a transparent walkway while knowing the platform beneath you is immensely strong.

Although the structure can technically bear the weight of more than a hundred people, visitor movement is controlled for comfort and safety, with only about 40 people allowed on the bridge at a time, each batch spending a few minutes on the skywalk to enjoy the views.

From the bridge, you get sweeping views of the shimmering Bay of Bengal, Vizag’s gently curving coastline, the cityscape below, and the soft green outline of the Eastern Ghats. Sunset remains a favourite time, when the sea and sky blend into warm coastal hues. Since the skywalk sits within the broader Kailasagiri park zone, visitors can combine the experience with ropeway rides, landscaped gardens, toy-train loops and multiple hilltop viewpoints, creating a half-day plan that blends thrill, nature, and leisurely strolling.

Inaugurated in September 2025, the Vizag glass bridge is relatively new and has become a major attraction among locals and tourists. Despite this popularity, the ticket is affordable at Rs. 250.

How to get there from Hyderabad

Reaching Vizag from Hyderabad is relatively straightforward, with multiple travel options depending on how much time, comfort or adventure you want. By road, the distance is approximately 630 km, and a drive takes around 11–12 hours depending on traffic and route. You can also opt for a taxi, train or a flight if you want to get there relaxed.