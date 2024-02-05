Hyderabadis chant ‘Munawar Munawar’ at Arun’s fan meet-up [Video]

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17 contestant Arun Mashettey, hailing from Hyderabad, received an enthusiastic welcome in his hometown on Sunday. A fan meet-up took place at the Quli Qutub Shah Stadium last night, drawing hundreds of excited fans eager to meet their favourite contestant.

Arun’s close friends and fellow Bigg Boss 17 contestants, Tehelka Bhai and Samarth Jurel, also joined the celebration. Numerous photos and videos from the event have flooded the internet, capturing the joyous moments of the grand meet-up.

In one video that is gaining viral attention, some Hyderabadis were heard chanting the name of Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. Locals were seen chanting ‘Munawar Munawar’ at the event.

Relevant to mention here that, when Arun’s team announced the meet-up on Instagram, several fans expressed their desire and requested Arun to also invite Munawar Faruqui to join the celebrations in Hyderabad.

Munawar, who enjoys a massive fan following in India, emerged as the winner on January 28, clinching the Bigg Boss 17 trophy by surpassing other finalists – Arun, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra. Abhishek claimed the runner-up title, followed by Mannara and Ankita, while Arun finished the game in the 5th position.