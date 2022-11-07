Hyderabadis give lukewarm response to Aadhaar-Voter ID card linking

Hyderabad: Aadhaar-Voter ID card linking that was initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to weed out duplicate entries is getting a lukewarm response in Hyderabad.

As the linking is voluntary, less than six percent have filled out form-6B which was introduced for the purpose of linking Aadhaar-Voter ID cards.

Out of 41, 25, 550 voters, 2, 41, 405 i.e., 5.85 percent have filled form so far. Bahadurpura has recorded the poorest response as only 6, 726 out of 2, 69714 voters have linked their Aadhaar-Voter ID cards.

Why are people reluctant to link Aadhaar-Voter ID cards?

Despite introducing the facility of linking online, the residents of Hyderabad are giving a lukewarm response.

One of the possible reasons for such a response can be the fact that there are no elections till next year. Most of the voters might start linking the documents in the next year.

Following is the area wise response to linking process:

Constituency Number of voters Number of voters submitted Form 6B Percentage of voters submitted Form 6B Amberpet 247925 15077 4.21 Bahadurpura 269714 6726 2.49 Chandrayangutta 301090 8006 2.66 Charminar 209601 11704 5.58 Goshamahal 245308 11104 4.53 Jubilee Hills 347345 13432 3.87 Karwan 318323 25947 8.15 Khairatabad 275946 15077 5.46 Malakpet 290071 24987 8.61 Musheerabad 280866 14245 5.07 Nampally 303419 11296 3.72 Sanathnagar 230411 21604 9.38 Sec Cantonment 238368 19589 8.22 Secunderabad 243646 24570 10.08 Yakutpura 323462 22671 7.01 Total 4125500 241405 5.85 Source: TNIE

Authorities are trying best

After the central government amended the Registration of Electors Rules allowing the process of linking Aadhaar-Voter ID cards, a new form Form-16 was introduced.

The new form which was introduced on August 1 is intended to weed off duplicate entries in electoral rolls.

On the online portal of the National Voters’ Service, the linking of the cards can be done by submitting form 6B.

Steps to link Aadhaar-Voter ID card online

Following are the steps to be followed to link the cards online