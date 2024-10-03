Hyderabadis, head to these hills, beaches for your Dussehra break

It is that time of the year when people let their hair down, shake off everyday work stress, and get ready to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit. With the extended 12-day Dussehra holiday on the horizon, many people have begun planning trips to make the most of this well-deserved break.

As travel plans take shape, the underrated areas of South India are often overlooked, leaving hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

To help you make the most of your holiday, Siasat.com brings you a curated list of beautiful beaches and serene hill stations that should be on your travel itinerary this Dussehra.

Best Hills Stations, Beaches In South India

1. Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

Set amid the Shevaroy hills in the Eastern Ghats, Yercaud is also known as the “Jewel of the South”. It is a beautiful hill station filled with some breathtaking attractions. Yercaud’s charm lies in its untouched beauty and the variety of experiences it offers.

Visit: Pagoda Point, Kiliyur Falls, Emerald Lake, Anna Park, Yercaud Rose Garden, Silk Farm, Bears Cave, Shevaroy Hills, Botanical Garden

2. Agumbe, Karnataka

Surrounded by the Western Ghats, Agumbe is a high-altitude village in the southwest Indian state of Karnataka. It is often referred to as the “Cherrapunji of the South” for its high rainfall, but it’s still a hidden gem. With its dense rainforests, beautiful waterfalls, and misty landscapes, Agumbe is an ideal hill station for nature lovers.

Visit: Agumbe Ghat, Koodlu Theertha Falls, Jogigundi Falls, Agumbe Rainforest Research Station, Barkana Falls, Malgudi Days house

3. Lambasingi, Andhra Pradesh

Lambasingi, often referred to as the “Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh,” is a hidden gem tucked away in the Eastern Ghats in Visakhapatnam district. Known for its chilly weather and picturesque landscapes, this hill station is unique in South India as it experiences frost and sub-zero temperatures during winters, a rarity in the tropical region.

Visit: Lambasingi Viewpoint, Thajangi Reservoir, Kothapalli Waterfalls, Susan Garden, Kondakarla Bird Sanctuary, Ghat Road

4. Marari Beach, Kerala

Unlike Kerala’s more famous beaches like Varkala or Kovalam, Marari Beach near Alleppey is a peaceful escape with golden sands and calm waves. It’s perfect for those seeking solitude and relaxation.

Things to do around: Visit its traditional ayurvedic centre, climb Alleppey lighthouse, visit International Coir Museum, take a backwater cruise

5. Kapu Beach, Karnataka

Situated between Udupi and Mangalore, Kapu Beach is a hidden gem offering stunning sunsets and serene landscapes. Its iconic lighthouse adds a nostalgic charm to the place, making it ideal for beach photography.

Things to do around: Visit the nearby lighthouse, explore the Kapu Fort, visit St. Mary’s Island

6. Tharangambadi Beach, Tamil Nadu

Tharangambadi beach is located in Tamil Nadu’s Tharangambadi town formerly known as Tranquebar. Once a Danish colony, Tranquebar offers a unique mix of history, culture, and coastal beauty. With its ancient Danish architecture and quiet beaches, this destination feels like stepping back in time.

Things to do around: Explore Fort Dansborg, which overlooks the beach, visit New Jerusalem Church, Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary, and Governor’s Mansion