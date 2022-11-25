Hyderabadis irked by Kartik Aaryan, here’s why

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan needs no introduction. He is currently one of most in-demand actors in Bollywood. He has delivered several entertaining and commercially successful films including — Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others. He has an exciting line-up of movies in his sleeves — Freddy, Shehzada, SatyaPrem Ki Katha and Captain India.

Makers of Shehzada unveiled the teaser and first look of Kartik on his birthday on November 22. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the comedy entertainer is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which starred Allu Arjun in the lead.

Soon after the teaser was shared, movies buff, especially Telugu fans from Hyderabad went berserk and started trolling Kartik for spoling another south hit. Netizens are also lashing out at Kartik Aaryan for copying Allu Arjun’s style.

One social media user wrote, “Man this looks cringe max. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was no classic, but a good entertainer. This on the other hand just looks cringe. Karthik Aryan is just no match for Allu Arjun and what was that expression in the end.”

“After watching Shehzada teaser, I feel that it is a bad decision to make remake of such a classic film (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo). No hating on Kartik Aryan, but he doesn’t seem fit in Allu Arjun’s shoes. Especially in this climax scene. Even the title seems inappropriate.”

Another Twitter user commented, “Kartik you cannot reach the level of Allu Arjun. You are not even 10 percent of them. In this way, all the users are trolling Karthik Aryan regarding the teaser of Shehzada.”

Yrr allu arjun ko koi beat nahi kar skta sachh mai — Niharika (@Niharika8755) November 22, 2022

Thik hai teaser..koyi hate nahi hai bhai ab remake bana rahe ho toh acche se banana songs dailogues emotion acche se dikhana okk..

All the best kartik👍👍

But..

Bantu is love 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/WzBPCoKB0t — r🅰️m🅰️n….🕉️ (@AAdhfcrajasthan) November 22, 2022

are yaar south ki movies bhale hi copy karlo par atleast unka cringey style to copy mat karo 🤧🤧

anyway looks a Blockbuster material as mass films are rarely made in bollywood now — Only SRK Matters 2.0 (@hereforSRKonlyy) November 22, 2022

Bantu Is Love ❤️😇

Kartik Bhai Aap Inke Level Tak Nhi Ja Sakte Hai Aap Inka 10% Bhi Nhi Ho But Kya Kare 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/fYIGTZPFUg — 𝕂𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕒𝕕𝕚 ℕ𝕠 1 ⭐💫👑 (@vinayakdewda) November 22, 2022

South wale Sirf mass acting hi kar sakte hai aur 10 gunde udake action hi kar sakte hai ..acting range Inka bohot limited hai .so Original film bhi kauna Bada super hit hua tha average ya flop hi tha shayad..lekin ye film likh k lelo original se jayada to kamayegi — Wasif SRKian 🇧🇩 (@sif_eh) November 22, 2022

Pura Ka Pura Copy Karliye Allu Arjun Ka Tharki Scene Bhi Pooja Hegde Ke Tange Dekhne Ka Bhi — IAMDC (@IAMDC95) November 22, 2022

The movie is slated to be released in theaters on February 10, 2023. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon will be seen playing female lead alongside Kartik. Rohit Dhawan, brother of Varun Dhawan, has directed this film.