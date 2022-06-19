Hyderabadis sore over non-lifting of garbage, sewerage overflow

Hyderabad: Poor maintenance of sub roads and lanes has been bothering the Hyderabad citizens the most followed by non-lifting of garbage and sewerage overflow, reveals SpeakUp feedback.

According to the insights from ‘SpeakUp Feedback’, 96% of all feedback from citizens in Hyderabad is related to Municipal and Water Board services. Since October 2021, when SpeakUp Mobile App was launched, the app has got 280 entries giving feedback on service delivery issues faced by citizens in day-to-day life.

Within this 96% feedback, close to 74% are related to three primary issues of poor maintenance of sub roads and lanes, non-lifting of garbage and sewage overflow. Taking a closer look at Feedback, nearly 31% of total feedback is related to poor road maintenance, while 25% towards non-lifting of garbage and 19% sewerage overflow.

Apart from the Municipal Administration services, people also expressed concern about snapping of electrical cables, dangerously placed electricity poles, and poor sanitation in hospitals. While the majority of feedback from citizens is about poor service, there was positive feedback as well recorded on the app about the continuous power supply and once a while quick response to sewage clearing.

The man behind the app, Suresh Chanda, IAS (Retd.) former special chief secretary of Telangana, said, “We believe that citizen’s SpeakUp matters. The SpeakUp app has been a neutral, simple and convenient platform where citizens can give their honest feedback on all the services provided by the government and to say Well done if you are happy or say Not happy if you are not satisfied”. He requested the citizens to give feedback on both, when they are happy and unhappy with service delivery. This will give a more balanced over all picture.

