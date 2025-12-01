If you are tired of crowded holiday destinations and noisy beaches, it is time to discover a peaceful treasure in North Kerala. Siasat.com takes you from the busy streets of Hyderabad to the calm backwaters of Valiyaparamba in Kasaragod district, this journey feels like entering another world slower, greener and more soothing.

About Valiyaparamba in Kerala

Valiyaparamba is among the largest backwater regions in Kerala, yet it remains untouched by mass tourism. Surrounded by calm rivers on one side and the Arabian Sea on the other, this island blends water, greenery and village life in perfect harmony. Several rivers flow into the backwaters here, making the waters rich and full of life.

One of the highlights is the long footbridge over the Tejaswini River, which offers stunning views at sunrise and sunset. Villages, coconut groves and boats drifting by create postcard-perfect scenes. Early mornings bring the island alive with fishermen, birds and temple bells.

What to Explore

A ride on a kettuvallam (traditional houseboat) is the most beautiful way to explore Valiyaparamba. These country boats gently move through narrow canals lined with palms and mangroves while you watch village life from the water.

Nature lovers will enjoy watching almost 90 different species of local and migratory birds that live among the backwaters and trees. The silence here is broken only by bird calls and water ripples.

Valiyaparamba is also blessed with quiet and clean beaches. Don’t miss:

Valiyaparamba Beach

Madakkal Beach

Azhithala Beach

These beaches are peaceful, uncrowded and perfect for long walks and sunsets. History lovers can also make short trips to Bekal Fort and Kasaragod town.

Where to Stay & What to Eat

You can choose from homestays, small resorts or houseboat stays. Homestays offer warm hospitality and local food, while houseboats let you sleep gently floating on water.

Food here is simple and delicious fresh fish curry, prawns, coconut gravies, appam, puttu and local tea taste better when enjoyed by the waterside.

How to Travel from Hyderabad

By Train: Direct trains to Kasaragod, Payyanur or Cheruvathur

By Air: Fly to Kannur Airport; road journey of about 2 hours

From station or airport, take a taxi to the boat jetty

A short ferry ride brings you to the island

Best Time to Visit

The ideal time is October to March when the weather is pleasant and the backwaters are at their best.

Why You Should Visit Valiyaparamba

For Hyderabad travellers, Valiyaparamba offers something priceless: silence, space and slow living. No traffic. No rush. Only breeze, water and green views.

Valiyaparamba does not call loudly. It invites quietly and stays in your heart forever.