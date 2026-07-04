Hyderabad’s 400-year-old Char Kaman set to get a facelift

Hyderabad: The iconic Char Kaman, the four grand ceremonial arches surrounding Gulzar Houz in Hyderabad’s Old City, is set to undergo restoration, marking a significant step towards preserving one of the city’s most treasured heritage landmarks.

Built during the reign of the Qutb Shahi dynasty in the late 16th century, the four gateways – Machli Kaman, Kali Kaman, Sher-e-Batil Kaman and Charminar Kaman – were part of the original urban plan around the historic Gulzar Houz and the nearby Charminar. For over four centuries, the arches have stood as enduring symbols of Hyderabad’s architectural and cultural legacy.

Also Read Telangana sanctions Rs 11 crore to restore 8 Old City kamaans

Owaisi announces administrative sanction

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi announced that the restoration project has received a major boost, with the government granting administrative sanction to invite tenders and appoint a consultant for the work.

“Happy to share that Hyderabad’s four gateways (kamaan) will soon be repaired and restored. The government has granted administrative sanction for inviting tenders and appointing a consultant for the work,” Owaisi said.

Happy to share that Hyderabad’s four gateways (kamaan) will soon be repaired and restored. The govt has granted administrative sanction for tenders and to appoint a consultant for the work. pic.twitter.com/yLTwruVLVW — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 3, 2026

Focus on structural repairs, conservation

The restoration work is expected to focus on structural repairs and conservation of heritage features, aiming to improve the overall condition of the monuments while retaining their historical character. Heritage conservationists have long called for the preservation of the Char Kaman, pointing to the damage caused over the years by age, pollution and growing urban pressures.

Once completed, the project is expected to enhance the heritage value of the Old City and improve the experience of the thousands of visitors who throng the Charminar-Gulzar Houz precinct every year.