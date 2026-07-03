Telangana sanctions Rs 11 crore to restore 8 Old City kamaans

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sanctioned Rs 11.86 crore to restore and renovate eight historic gateways, also called kamaans, in Hyderabad’s Old City.

An order dated Thursday, July 2, effectively replaced an earlier proposal of Rs 2 crore allocation for the repair of six identified kamaans. However, the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) had submitted that eight such kamaans needed renovation.

“The kamaans, which were constructed during the Qutb Shahi and Asaf Jahi eras in Hyderabad, have significant heritage value, as they originally served as entrances to historic palaces, neighbourhoods, and even city gates,” said the administrator of QQSUDA.

According to the administrator, these historic structures have been damaged over the years and are currently in a dangerous condition, especially with the monsoon further damaging the plaster, endangering the locals and commuters in the area.

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The expenditure is to be met from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) funds, with the government appointing the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority to undertake the project. The development authority was permitted to appoint consultancy services for the preparation of detailed project reports (DRP), detailed estimates and allied consultancy services for the restoration work.

The restoration project funds were divided as per the needs of each kamaan.

Rs 0.63 crore was allocated for Rani Gunj Kamaan, Rs 0.82 crore for Sheik Faiz Kamaan, Rs 1.40 crore for Chatta Bazar Kamaan, Rs 2 crore for Dewaan Deodi Kamaan – I; Rs 2.38 crore for Dewaan Deodi Kamaan – II, Rs 1.14 crore for Dabeerpura Kamaan, Rs 0.55 crore for Hussaini Alam Kamaan and Rs 2.94 crore for Hashmatgunj Kamaan.

The government noted that the 2023 sanction of Rs 2 crore to repair six of the heritage kamaans was inadequate, as the amount did not account for the sites’ structural integrity and public safety.