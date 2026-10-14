Hyderabad’s 7Seas takes on mobile racing with Formula Ride

Hyderabad: City-based game developer 7Seas Entertainment is making a push into mobile racing with Formula Ride, a game in which pit-stop calls and tyre management matter as much as speed.

The BSE-listed company has opened pre-registrations for the game on Google Play and pre-orders on Apple’s App Store, but has not said when it will go on sale. Pre-registrations opened in late September.

Players will have to manage tyre wear, decide when to pit and deal with damage to their cars as race conditions change. The game is planned to feature a championship with 10 teams and 20 drivers, a career mode in which players climb racing tiers, quick races and real-time online multiplayer, according to a release by the company.

Despite its name, the game is an independent production and does not carry an official Formula One licence.

Managing director LM Shankar said the company wanted to “build original games in India for players everywhere.” He said it would continue to develop the title after launch based on how players respond.

The company has so far developed free-to-play casual, arcade and puzzle titles.

For the year ended March 2026, its revenue rose 23 per cent to Rs 20.12 crore, while net profit increased to Rs 2.23 crore from Rs 1.66 crore a year earlier. In the April-June quarter, it posted revenue of Rs 5.76 crore and a net profit of Rs 69 lakh.