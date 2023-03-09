Hyderabad’s air quality swings between moderate and poor

Hyderabad: Air pollution in Hyderabad continues to be a major concern as the city’s air quality fails to improve despite efforts to combat it.

Vehicular movement and business activities have led to a rise in pollution levels, with the air quality fluctuating between moderate and poor over the past month.

Zoo Park area records worst air quality in Hyderabad

The Zoo Park area in particular has been found to have the worst air quality in the city, with its AQI never improving from ‘poor’ over the last 30 days.

The heavy traffic congestion surrounding the Zoo Park area is one of the major contributors to the decline in air quality. The hot and dry climate of the city exacerbates pollution woes, resulting in high levels of PM2.5 and PM10, which are responsible for poor air quality.

Currently, the AQI level at the Zoo Park area is 162, with PM2.5 and PM10 levels of 79 and 99 respectively.

On the other hand, the Banjara Hill area records the best air quality in Hyderabad with an AQI of 28 and a status of ‘Good’.

Locations AQI level Zoo Park 162 Central University 99 Kokapet 89 New Malakpet 81 Saidabad 71 Manikonda 63 Madhapur Village 61 KPHB Phase III 58 Vittal Rao Nagar 57 Puppalguda 56 Koti 48 Shirdi Sai Nagar 47 Banjara Hill 28

What is AQI?

The AQI (Air Quality Index) is a measure of air quality in a particular area. It categorizes air quality into six categories based on AQI value, ranging from ‘Good’ (0-50) to ‘Hazardous’ (401-500).

Air quality is a vital aspect of human life as an individual inhales approximately 14,000 liters of air daily. The presence of contaminants in the air can have negative effects on health.

It is essential to take steps to improve air quality in Hyderabad, such as reducing vehicular emissions and promoting cleaner business practices.