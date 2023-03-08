Temperature in Telangana may rise to 40 degrees Celsius this week: IMD

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert as the maximum temperature in Telangana is likely to rise to 40 degrees Celsius this week.

Though the temperature in Hyderabad is likely to be below 36 degrees Celsius, most of the districts in Telangana may witness temperatures ranging from 36 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad sees dip in maximum temperature

On Tuesday, gusty winds over Hyderabad due to unusual thunderstorms in northern districts of Telangana resulted in a dip in maximum temperature in the city. It provided much-needed relief from the scorching heat.

As per IMD Hyderabad, the maximum temperature in the city dropped to 30.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday from 34.7 degrees on Monday.

Northern districts of Telangana witnessed hailstorms and gusty winds yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecasted that the minimum temperature in Hyderabad will be below 21 degrees Celsius.

As per the forecast, the minimum temperature in the city will be in the range of 19 to 21 degrees Celsius whereas, the maximum temperature will be between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius till March 10, 2023.

Telangana likely to witness rise in temperature as state may see harsher summer

As per weather predictions, Telangana is likely to witness a harsher summer season this year. The reason behind it could be the El Nino event.

El Nino event can not only increase the temperature in Telangana during the summer but also affected rainfall and crop output.

It is a climate pattern that results in the abnormal warming of surface water in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. This effect can cause the sea surface temperature to rise by as much as 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. It has a profound impact on weather patterns all over the world.

El Nino is an important part of the climate system, and its effects can be felt for less than a year.