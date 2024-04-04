Hyderabad’s Ammar Ahmed appointed as CEO of Dar Al Sharia

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s talent continues to dazzle not just locally but also on the global stage. Whether in education or any other sector, individuals from Hyderabad make their mark with distinction. Among them, Ammar Ahmed, a young Hyderabadi, has recently been appointed as the CEO of Dar Al Sharia’s Consultancy Services.

This achievement follows his remarkable service which initially led to his appointment as Deputy CEO three years ago. Now, he assumes the role of CEO. Dar Al Sharia, a subsidiary of Dubai Islamic Bank, holds a distinguished reputation in the realm of Islamic finance, offering consultancy and advisory services worldwide for over 17 years.

Ammar Ahmed, son of Maulana Hafiz Rafiq Ahmed Nazami, received his early education at Zikra School in Hyderabad. Following his schooling, he memorized the Quran in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ammar completed both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at the Osmania University in Hyderabad. He furthered his expertise by undertaking courses in Sharia advisory, Sharia audit, Sharia law, and financial law.

For the past sixteen years, Ammar Ahmed has been dedicated to serving Islamic banks globally. His expertise extends to providing consultancy and training on Sharia-compliant banking to financial institutions across numerous countries, including Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Algeria, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Kenya, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Canada, various African nations, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.