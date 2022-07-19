Hyderabad’s badminton player bags bronze at int’l championship

Hyderabad: It is a proud moment for Indian badminton as the men’s doubles pair of Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Venkata Harsha Vardan made it to the Semifinals and secured a bronze medal at the International Challenge Tournament 2022 Saint-Denis Capital of Reunion Island.

Rao is a B. Tech 2nd Year student from Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST), Hyderabad. He was earlier selected for the Indian Under-19 Men’s Doubles team in 2020 while winning accolades in the top international tournaments in Germany and the Netherlands.

He is one of India’s most promising doubles players who is ranked World No. 200. Rao made it to the main draw of the International Challenge Tournament 2022 based on his impressive performances.

The pair won the first round of the event’s main draw in straight sets 21-8 and 21-8. The duo then stormed into the semifinals winning the quarterfinals 21-8 and 21-11. Subsequently, the team was outclassed by the Japanese who beat them 11-21 and 12-21 in the semifinals. Hence Rao and Harshavardhan secured the bronze medal.

SNIST has always been at the forefront in encouraging its students to excel in all sports. The CEO Abhijit Rao Katikaneni has been breaking new grounds in propelling students’ dreams. The prestigious technical institute now has outstanding sportspersons participating in a wide range of sports at state, national and international levels.