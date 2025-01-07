Hyderabad’s Cherlapally Railway Station introduces sleeping pods

Hyderabad: Sleeping pods have been introduced at Hyderabad’s new Cherlapally railway station providing passengers with a modern, comfortable space.

However, other new facilities at railway station include an executive lounge, separate waiting areas for men and women, cafeterias, dining options, elevators, escalators, foot-over bridges, EV charging stations, and other modern amenities similar to those in airports.

Recently, the Hyderabad airport has introduced innovative sleeping pods, designed to provide a private environment for weary passengers.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/hyderabad-gets-its-first-j-pods-at-rgia-all-you-need-to-know-3114113/

Starting at Rs 500, these launched sleeping pods in Hyderabad offer a perfect solution for passengers seeking comfort and privacy without the high cost of lounges.

The POD Hotel includes separate locker areas for footwear and luggage, ensuring that personal belongings are secure while guests rest. Although the washrooms are not attached, they are conveniently located just a few meters away and include shower rooms for added comfort.

A sleep pod, also known as nap pod, napping pod, or nap capsule, is a special type of structure or chair that allows Hyderabad residents to nap.

Nap pods are commonly used for private sleep breaks and are often enhanced with technology and ambient features. These pods have gained popularity in various settings including corporate offices, hospitals, universities, airports, and other public spaces.

Various researchers from around the world including Hyderabad support the effectiveness of sleeping pod as it allows 20-minute naps in reducing fatigue, boosting energy, improving focus, increasing productivity, enhancing mood, facilitating learning, lowering stress, and decreasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The rise of nap pods is linked to a growing understanding of the health benefits of sleep and napping, particularly in terms of cognitive function and productivity. The first sleep pod was designed by Kisho Kurokawa in 1979 as part of his Capsule Inn Osaka, Japan project.