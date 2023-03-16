Hyderabad’s Dr Zeeshan Ahmed Jalili secures 284 AIR in NEET-PG

Hyderabad: The results of NEET-PG were released on Tuesday, which was held on March 5 in 902 centers set up in 227 cities of the country. Among the three students who passed NEET-PG from Osmania Medical College, Dr. Zeeshan Ahmed Jalili topped with 284 All India Rank while Dr. Ashrita secured 291st All India Rank. Similarly, Dr Haroon Mohammed, whose internship is going on, has amplified the prestige of Telangana state by securing all-India rank of 469.

Dr. Zeeshan Ahmed Jalili, who has secured 284th ranks at the national level in NEET-PG, while talking to the representative of Siasat said that if you want success and achievement in life, then take the blessings of parents because as a result of it, Allah almighty blesses a person with success in every field of life, gives progress to make the country and the community proud. Whatever we are today is the result of the efforts and prayers of our parents. Therefore, students should obey their parents. Keep them happy in every situation.

Dr. Zeeshan belongs to the family of Ustad Shafqat Jung Jalil (Jalil Manikpuri). He is the younger son of renowned educationist Dr. Kaleem Ahmed Jalili Head of the Department of Physics Nizam College Osmania University and Ms. Anjum Fatima Government Teacher.

In response to a question, Dr Zeeshan Ahmed Jalili said that he had been preparing for NEET-PG since last month and was busy studying for 8 to 10 hours every day. On the one hand, he studied diligently and on the other hand, the prayers of the parents did their job and he was able to grab the 284th rank out of 12,08,898 candidates.

Dr Zeeshan Ahmed Jalili further said that he is keen to do his MD in Radiology and hopes that he will get a seat in radiology while the other option is paediatric.