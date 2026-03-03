When Hyderabad’s Ramzan nights traveled to Bengaluru!

Hyderabad ki shaan, Charminar, and Ramzan’s most beloved delicacy, haleem, found an unexpected new address this year – Bengaluru. What sounded unlikely turned into reality when entrepreneur and vlogger Anam Mirza brought her signature Ramzan expo, Daawat-e-Ramzaan, to the Garden City for the first time.

About Daawat-e-Ramzaan

Launched in Hyderabad in 2022 by Anam Mirza and her husband Asaduddin, Daawat-e-Ramzaan has grown into one of the city’s most anticipated Ramzan shopping and food bazaars. Hosted annually at King’s Palace in Gudimalkapur, the expo has become a magnet for shopaholics and food lovers, blending Hyderabadi culture, cuisine and festive night-market energy under one roof.

A Bengaluru debut

In 2026, Daawat-e-Ramzaan expanded beyond Hyderabad, making its debut in Bengaluru with Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan as its brand ambassador. The three-day event, held from February 27 to March 1, recreated the sights, sounds and flavours of Hyderabad’s Ramzan nights.

Image Source: Special Arrangement

Over 30 food stalls served Hyderabadi staples such as haleem and biryani, alongside Bengaluru favourites like Empire and Milano. A sprawling night market with more than 160 stalls offered ethnic wear, abayas, jewellery, perfumes and home decor, while a Charminar-inspired backdrop drew crowds eager to capture the Hyderabadi vibe.

Image Source: Special Arrangement

Social media soon filled with reels of visitors clicking photos at the Charminar installation, waiting patiently for haleem and sampling kebabs late into the night, signalling that the experiment had struck a chord.

‘Unbelievable’ response

Speaking to Siasat.com, Anam Mirza described the response as overwhelming. She said, “Unbelievable. Words aren’t enough. It feels like a dream honestly… to be welcomed by Bengaluru like this, it’s been amazing.”

Image Source: Special Arrangement

On what made the concept resonate with a new audience, she said, “Authenticity. We were very authentic with our concept and idea. We were also very honest with our marketing. Promised only what we were sure we could deliver.”

Summing up the Bengaluru crowd, she added, “Massive and welcoming. They came in large numbers and were so welcoming towards us.”

Food that kept them waiting

While the ambience recreated the feel of Charminar nights, it was the food that became the main crowd-puller. Visitors queued for 30 to 45 minutes for haleem, biryani and kebabs, yet many said the wait was worth it.

“The queues were crazy long and people were still waiting, happily,” said Moiz, a member of the Daawat-e-Ramzaan Hyderabad team. “There was this genuine moment of ‘oh, THIS is what haleem is supposed to be.’”

Apart from haleem, Hyderabadi biryani and kebabs drew heavy footfall, while desserts like kunafa, baklava and falooda saw repeat customers. Even the Irani chai counter maintained a steady crowd through the night.

“There’s something about that combination late night, open air, good chai that just works,” he added.

A stunning 360-degree immersive show emerged as one of the event’s standout attractions. Watch below.

Feedback and lessons learnt

Not all feedback was glowing. While many praised the concept and execution, several visitors also pointed out issues related to overcrowding, payment delays and space congestion, especially during peak hours.

At the same time, many described the event as a promising start that could evolve into a smoother experience with better planning in future editions.

The Daawat-e-Ramzaan team acknowledged these concerns, reiterating that the debut season also served as a learning curve and that there was “always room for improvement.”

“The crowd itself was a validation. Nobody expected Bangalore to show up the way it did,” said Asad, another DER Hyderabad team member who had visited the Bengaluru edition said on crowding concerns.

“The feedback has been taken seriously, and honestly, when a debut edition pulls that kind of footfall, it’s a problem you’d rather have than not have.”

More cities in the future?

With Bengaluru’s enthusiastic response, the possibility of taking Daawat-e-Ramzaan to more cities is already being discussed.

“If Bangalore’s response is anything to go by, every city deserves a shot at this… great experiences travel,” said Moiz, hinting at potential editions in Mumbai and Delhi.

For those who enjoyed the Bengaluru edition and those who felt overwhelmed, the message remains simple: Experience the original.

“Come to Hyderabad. Come with family… and just let the evening take you where it takes you. We promise it’s a different thing altogether.”

Hyderabad edition next

The Hyderabad edition of Daawat-e-Ramzaan 2026 will be held from March 5 to March 19, between 6:30 pm and 3:30 am, at King’s Palace, Gudimalkapur.

Inviting first-time visitors, Anam Mirza summed it up best: “Please come prepared to have a Ramzan experience like never before.”