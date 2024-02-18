Hyderabad’s favourite Ramzan delicacy, haleem to cost more this year

Hyderabad: With just a month remaining before the start of Ramzan, the streets of Hyderabad are bustling with activity as hotels gear up to meet the rising demand for haleem. However, this year, consumers may experience a slight increase in prices or a reduction in product quantity.

Hoteliers anticipate a marginal rise in the prices of haleem, ranging between Rs 30 and Rs 40. The price hike is attributed to the increased cost of ingredients like dry fruits, mutton, eggs, and ghee, essential components of the special haleem.

Official price announcements from hotel managements are still pending, but last year, classic haleem was priced between Rs 200 and Rs 250. Customers ordering through food aggregator apps may face higher prices.

Haleem sellers highlight the overall rise in ingredient costs, from grains to mutton, making a price increase unavoidable. However, hoteliers emphasise the importance of maintaining haleem quality, even if it means reducing profit margins to ensure affordability for customers.