Hyderabad’s first Muslim matrimony conclave is helping prospective brides, grooms

Hyderabad: Finalizing matrimonial alliances has become easier than ever before after the launch of the SiasatMatri Conclave.

It was launched on Sunday, June 19. The first one-to-one meeting was conducted at the Siasat Office, Abids.

During the conclave, many families of bride and grooms who were invited to the meeting attended and finalized the alliances.

Invite-only Muslim matrimonial conclave

Before inviting family members of the prospective brides and grooms, Siasat Matri had analyzed the expectations specified by them while registering on the website.

Based on the expectations, the one-to-one meeting was arranged under the supervision of the Siasat Matri team.

In the next conclave too, the parents of the prospective brides and grooms will be invited after careful analysis of the profiles.

Parents of prospective bride and grooms at Siasat Matri Conclave

As the expectations are being analyzed before inviting them to the conclave, the rate of success has increased significantly.

Even parents who are non-tech savvy can register online as they will no longer have to bother about searching profiles online. They have to simply register profiles of their sons, or daughters with Siasat Matri and then become members of the best Muslim matrimonial service in Hyderabad.

The rest of the task will be taken care of by the Siasat Matri team.

Video matrimonial series

Apart from Siasat Matri’s conclave, the profiles will be showcased (Only after taking consent) in the episode of the video matrimonial series.

Following is the recently released episode of the series.

Siasat Matri’s video matrimonial series and conclave are ensuring that the prospective brides and grooms find their life partners easily.

