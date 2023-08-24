Hyderabad’s fish prasadam organiser passes away

Hyderabad: The organizer of the annual administration of ‘fish prasadam’ in Hyderabad, Bathini Harinath Goud, passed away at his residence located in Kavadiguda on Wednesday.

As per details, Goud, who was 84 years old, had not been well for some time. On Wednesday night, his health worsened, leading to his demise.

Every year, the Bathini family administers fish medicine to a huge number of people at the Nampally Exhibition Ground. People, especially asthma patients from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and various other parts of the country, gather at the ground to receive the medicine.

This year, the annual administration of fish prasadam began on June 9. Thousands of asthma patients from various parts of the country gathered on the ground to receive the medicine. The ritual was carried out after a three-year halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.