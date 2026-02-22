Hyderabad, a city known for its rich culture and history, was once home to several iconic movie theatres that captured the hearts of cinema lovers. Back in the 1940s, the city’s cinema halls were the go-to places for entertainment, offering both beauty and historic interest. However, with the rise of multiplexes and the advancements in IMAX Dolby technology, many of these single-screen theatres have gradually disappeared.

Rise of Talkie Houses

In the 1940s, Hyderabad had a range of “Talkie Houses” that introduced the magic of cinema to the city. These theatres were a prominent part of Hyderabad’s cultural landscape, and they catered to both the rich heritage of the city and the burgeoning movie industry.

People flocked to these theatres to enjoy movies, as they offered great seats at affordable prices without any entertainment tax.

Notable Theatres of the 1940s in Hyderabad

Some of the famous “Talkie Houses” in Hyderabad during the 1940s include:

In Hyderabad:

1. West End Talkies – Kachiguda

2. Excelsior Talkies – Abid Road

3. Zamurud Mahal Talkies – Abid Road

4. Palace Talkies – Abid Road

5. Moti Mahal Talkies – Sultan Bazar Market

6. Royal Talkies – Sultan Bazar Market

7. Minerva Talkies – Minerva Theatre, Hyderabad

8. Krishna Talkies – Nampally

9. Kismet Talkies – Putli Budi, Hyderabad

In Secunderabad:

1. Rivoli Talkies – Oxford Street

2. British Talkies – Bolton Road

3. Tivoli Talkies – Bolton Road

4. Rajeshwari Talkies – Market Street

5. Manohar Talkies – St. Mary’s Road

6. Imperial Talkies – Hill Street

7. Garrion Talkies – Trimulgherry

These theatres were once thriving cultural hubs, providing people with entertainment and memories. Sadly, many of these theatres have faded into history, replaced by modern multiplexes offering the latest in cinema technology. The nostalgia for these places still lingers among those who remember the golden days of Hyderabad’s cinema culture.