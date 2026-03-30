Hyderabad’s Grand Hotel in trouble? Expired dessert served, complaints customer

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s oldest and most iconic restaurants, Grand Hotel, landed in trouble after a customer complained of being served stale double ka meetha (dessert).

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 29, when the customer and his family visited the Abids branch.

When the dessert was served, the customer alleged that the double ka meetha was not fresh. A video of him confronting the restaurant’s staff emerged on social media, threatening to file a police complaint.

Hyderabad : “Dirty food, heated showdown!”Customers clash with hotel staff over unhygienic food — video goes viral, sparking outrage. pic.twitter.com/KjYQg4X3He — Nawab Abrar (@nawababrar131) March 29, 2026

However, the Grand Hotel management refuted the allegations. “The product had not expired. Four more days were left,” a staff member told Siasat.com.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner responded to the video, directing the concerned police to look into the matter.

Also Read Hyderabad Police seize 15 tonne of adulterated food, arrest 64 in one month

Since the inception of Hyderabad Food Safety and Action Team (H-FAST) this month, which investigates food adulteration across the city, 15 tonnes of expired food products have been seized.

As many as 61 cases have been registered and 64 people arrested.