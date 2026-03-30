Hyderabad’s Grand Hotel in trouble? Expired dessert served, complaints customer

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner responded to the video, directing the concerned police to look into the matter.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th March 2026 10:21 pm IST

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s oldest and most iconic restaurants, Grand Hotel, landed in trouble after a customer complained of being served stale double ka meetha (dessert).

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 29, when the customer and his family visited the Abids branch.

When the dessert was served, the customer alleged that the double ka meetha was not fresh. A video of him confronting the restaurant’s staff emerged on social media, threatening to file a police complaint.

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However, the Grand Hotel management refuted the allegations. “The product had not expired. Four more days were left,” a staff member told Siasat.com.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner responded to the video, directing the concerned police to look into the matter.

Since the inception of Hyderabad Food Safety and Action Team (H-FAST) this month, which investigates food adulteration across the city, 15 tonnes of expired food products have been seized.

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As many as 61 cases have been registered and 64 people arrested.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th March 2026 10:21 pm IST

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