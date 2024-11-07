Hyderabad’s Green Pharma City works progressing swiftly: Industries min

Hyderabad: Industries and IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu announced on Wednesday, November 6, that the development of Hyderabad’s Green Pharma City is progressing swiftly, despite earlier intentions to scrap the project during BioAsia 2024.

He stated that industries are expected to begin operations within a year.

The project, which spans 19,000 acres, has already attracted significant investments from five major pharmaceutical companies: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Hetero, Laurus Labs, and MSN Pharmaceuticals.

These companies are poised to establish facilities on 50-acre plots each in the initial phase, collectively creating over 200,000 jobs.

During a review meeting with representatives from these companies, Sridhar Babu highlighted that the Green Pharma City is part of the broader Future City initiative envisioned by chief minister Revanth Reddy.

He provided updates on essential infrastructure developments at the site, including efforts to ensure a reliable supply of water and electricity. The project aims to position India competitively against China’s extensive pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape