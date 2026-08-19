Hyderabad’s heritage museum set for renovation, says minister

Rao, who visited the museum, inspected its various galleries and the rare archaeological and historical artefacts housed there.

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Hyderabad’s heritage museum set for renovation, says minister
Tourism Minister J Krishna Rao at the heritage museum in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 19.

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism and Archaeology Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said on Wednesday, August 19, the state government would take comprehensive measures to give a facelift to the Dr YSR State Heritage Museum here.

Rao, who visited the museum, inspected its various galleries and the rare archaeological and historical artefacts housed there.

He also inspected the museum’s 2,500-year-old Egyptian mummy, one of its significant attractions, and directed officials to take all necessary measures for its safe and scientific conservation, an official release said.

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Officials informed the minister that proposals have been prepared for the conservation of the Egyptian mummy at an estimated cost of Rs 82 lakh, based on a report by German experts.

Citing the museum’s rich collection of archaeological, historical and cultural artefacts, Rao directed officials to formulate special plans to attract visitors to the museum from across the country and abroad.

The minister said steps would be taken for the early release of funds required for the restoration of the museum.

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The release said Director of Archaeology Arjun Rao was instructed to prepare and submit the estimates within a week.

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