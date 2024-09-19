Hyderabad’s hidden sunrise gems: 5 spots to start your day

There’s something magical about watching the sunrise fill the sky with brilliant shades of orange, pink, and gold. For early risers, it’s a peaceful way to start the day, connecting with nature and enjoying moments of serenity before the city comes to life. While Hyderabad is known for its historical sites and vibrant streets, it also boasts some unique spots where you can catch a breathtaking sunrise.

Beyond the usual tourist attractions, there are hidden gems scattered across the city, offering unparalleled views of the dawn. Whether you prefer lakeside reflections or hilltop panoramas, these less-explored sunrise points provide a refreshing escape from the urban chaos. Siasat.com brings you a guide to five unique locations in Hyderabad where you can experience the beauty of the sunrise in all its glory.

Some Best Sunrise Spots In Hyderabad

1. Mahendra Hills

Located near Secunderabad, Mahendra Hills is a peaceful spot that offers stunning views of the city’s skyline. The early morning light paints the urban landscape in golden hues, making it a perfect spot for photographers and nature lovers alike.

2. Moula Ali Hills

Moula Ali Hills, home to the historic Moula Ali Dargah, is another hidden treasure. The climb to the top might be challenging, but the sweeping view of the sunrise is worth the effort. It’s one of the highest points in the city, offering an expansive view that’s unmatched.

3. Ameenpur Lake

For those who enjoy a mix of nature and wildlife, Ameenpur Lake is a must-visit. This serene lake on the city’s outskirts is a haven for migratory birds, offering a peaceful sunrise experience with the added bonus of birdwatching. The stillness of the lake mirrors the first light of day, creating a tranquil ambiance.

4. Peerancheruvu Reservoir

Located near Rajendranagar, Peerancheruvu Reservoir offers solitude and peace. The calm waters reflect the sky’s changing colors, making it an ideal spot for early morning meditation or photography. Its quiet, uncrowded surroundings make it a perfect escape.

5. Taramati Baradari

This 17th-century pavilion, perched on a hill, offers a unique blend of history and nature. Watching the sunrise from Taramati Baradari is like stepping back in time while enjoying the scenic beauty of the surrounding landscape.