Hyderabad: Prasads Multiplex has temporarily shut screens 3 and 4 for a major renovation, raising excitement among moviegoers in Hyderabad. The upgrade is expected to introduce a significantly enhanced viewing experience, setting a new benchmark for cinema standards in the city.

According to the theatre’s official update, the renovated screens will reopen on March 19, coinciding with the high-profile box office clash between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic.

There is strong buzz that Prasads Multiplex may introduce Dolby technology in the renovated screens. While official confirmation is still awaited, the news has already created excitement among movie lovers.

Hyderabad has always had a special bond with movies. From massive fan celebrations to record-breaking openings, cinema here is not just entertainment, it’s an emotion. With pan-India films growing bigger every year, Hyderabad has become one of the most important cinema markets in the country. The city is always open to change, always upgrading, and always ready to give audiences something bigger and better.

Prasads Multiplex remains a landmark venue for film enthusiasts in the city. One of Hyderabad’s oldest theatres, it has continuously evolved to stay relevant across generations. The introduction of its PCX screen, touted as India’s largest cinema screen, further strengthened its reputation as a premium movie destination.

Rapid Theatre Upgrades in Hyderabad

Over the last one to two years, movie theatres in Hyderabad have upgraded at a rapid pace. From bringing in Dolby Cinema experiences to experimenting with LED screens and planning next-generation large-format screens like IMAX in the near future, exhibitors are heavily investing in premium viewing.