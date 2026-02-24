Hyderabad’s movie theatres are quickly improving, with many iconic theatres undergoing renovations to offer better sound and picture quality. These upgrades are helping moviegoers enjoy a more modern movie experience. Now, Devi70MM, one of the most famous theatres in the city, is also getting a makeover.

Devi70MM, located at RTC X Roads, has been a favourite for years. Known for its large screen and lively atmosphere, it has hosted countless memorable movie moments. However, to keep up with the changing times, Devi70MM is now being renovated to offer something even better.

What’s Changing at Devi70MM?

The renovation of Devi70MM will bring big improvements. The theatre will feature a bigger, brighter screen for a better movie experience. While the exact details are still unclear, fans are hoping for a screen upgrade with Dolby sound, which will improve both the picture and sound quality.

Along with the new screen, the picture and sound quality will also be upgraded, making every movie even more enjoyable. The look and feel of the theatre will also be updated, keeping its classic charm while adding a fresh, modern design.

Hyderabad has always been known for its love of cinema, and theatres like Devi70MM have been a big part of that. With more theatres in the city getting upgrades, Devi70MM needs this renovation to stay competitive and continue attracting moviegoers.

As the renovation continues, movie lovers are eagerly waiting for the grand reopening of Devi70MM. With promises of the biggest and brightest screen, along with improved sound and picture quality, the theatre is set to become one of the top spots for moviegoers in Hyderabad.

Currently, advance bookings at the theatre are closed, but fans can stay tuned for updates. Devi70MM is getting ready for its new chapter!