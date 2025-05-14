Hyderabad’s Irani chai heritage is now in a chocolate bar

There is a certain magic to sipping Irani chai at a centuries-old cafe in Hyderabad– the clink of those traditional white cups, the comforting aroma wafting through the space, and the irresistible melt of buttery Osmania biscuit dunked in the sweet tea. Just thinking about it is enough to stir one’s senses and leave them craving a bite of that familiar comfort.

Now, that timeless Hyderabadi experience has been captured in an unexpected yet delightful form- a chocolate bar. Homegrown artisanal chocolate brand Xocolatl has unveiled its latest creation, called the Irani Chai Biscuit Chocolate Bar. The bar blends the warmth of spiced chai, the crunch of Osmania biscuit and the smooth richness of chocolate into one bite. The result is a product that feels both inventive and comforting, that feels like biting into a memory.

Hyderabad’s heritage in a chocolate bar

This Irani Chai Biscuit chocolate bar does not just combine flavours, it tells a story. It is centred around two key elements- a silky mousse laced with warm notes of chai masala, clove, cardamom and a layer of Osmani biscuit crunch. It is designed to echo the experience of a classic tea and biscuit pairing but elevated to gourmet status.

The trend of fusion chocolate bars first took off in Dubai, where FIX Dessert Chocolatier’s now-viral Kunafa chocolate bar blended Middle Eastern traditions with chocolate. At a time when many global brands followed suit with similar recreations, Xocolatl’s Irani Chai Biscuit Chocolate bar feels refreshingly local. Instead of looking outward, it turned inward to draw from Hyderabad’s own rich culinary heritage.

For Hyderabadis, it offers a taste of home, while for those who are unfamiliar, it serves as an introduction to the charm of Irani cafes. It feels like a local tribute to all the tea stalls that shaped Hyderabad’s laid-back and charming image.

Reactions pour in

So far, the bar has received mixed responses from social media users, with some loving the unique fusion while some claimed that it is ruining Irani chai, and it needs to be drunk as it is.

Being Xocolatl’s latest product, it is yet to be seen if the Irani Chai Biscuit Chocolate bar will be a hit or a miss in Hyderabad.