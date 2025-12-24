Hyderabad’s IT Hub sees decline in fatal road accidents; Rs 239 crore slapped in fines

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissionerate has seen a marginal decline in fatal road accidents from last year, even as non-fatal accidents and non-injury accidents have only risen, shows data from their 2025 annual report released on Tuesday, December 23.

The Cyberabad commissionerate is one of the three police commissionerates serving the Greater Hyderabad region, including Hyderabad and Rachakonda commissionerates.

It is divided into five zones, namely the Madhapur zone, Balanagar zone, Medchal zone, Rajendranagar zone and Shamashabad zone.

Last year, a total of 856 accidents resulted in 893 deaths, whereas this year, 803 accidents resulted in 850 deaths, data shows.

On the other hand, non-fatal accidents have risen from 2,281 last year to 2,827 this year, and non-injury road accidents rose from 692 to 978.

Most of the victims of fatal accidents were driving a two-wheeler, with 449 deaths being reported. This is followed by deaths of pedestrians, at 285 cases.

Most of the deaths occurred due to ‘self-accidents’, with 182 deaths. This is followed by 69 deaths due to driving errors and 33 deaths due to driving in the opposite direction.

Drunk driving resulted in 24 deaths this year, which is half of last year’s.

Most of the fatal accidents occurred on National or state highways, with 301 cases being recorded. GHMC roads are next in line with 202 cases. The PVNR expressway witnessed 4 fatal accidents and ORR witnessed 34.

Challans of over Rs 239 crore imposed

The Cyberabad traffic police has imposed a staggering Rs 239,37,02,020 in challans. A total of 25,93,152 e-challans and 10,27,335 contact challans contributed to this number. Last year the commissionerate had imposed fines of Rs 111,81,71,245.

Drunk driving cases

Drunk driving cases saw a decline compared to last year, with 15,706 cases being registered against last year’s 18,959 cases. While 13,447 people were let off with fines, 385 were handed jail sentences, and 422 were awarded fines along with social service sentences.