Long celebrated for the intricate gold-leafed strokes of Deccan miniatures and the heritage of the Asaf Jahi Era, Hyderabad’s art scene is currently undergoing a radical modern revival. From the fancy, high-end galleries in Banjara Hills to the creative energy of new artist groups in Madhapur, the city is no longer just a custodian of the past. It has become a busy hub for contemporary art.

It is against this backdrop of cultural momentum that the India Art Festival (IAF) returns for its third edition from April 3 to 5, 2026. Moving to a more central location this year, the festival will take over the Jubilee Hills Convention Centre, showcasing over 3000 artworks across nearly 80 booths. It features 300 artists and 30 galleries.

The 2026 edition continues its mission of “democratising” the art world, providing a rare platform where independent, emerging artists from across India exhibit their work alongside major commercial galleries. Visitors can expect a diverse range of media, from contemporary paintings and intricate sculptures to digital art and photography.

Local talent in the spotlight

Hyderabad-based artists are expected to have a strong presence this year. Notable participants include U Vijay Kumar, who is known for his contemporary figurative works and Kappari Krishan, who explores mythological themes. The sculpture segment will feature unique fibreglass head forms by S. Kantha Reddy and DVS Krishna, while artists like Nannuta Rajeshwar will bring in rural and folk imagery.

Diverse artists and masters

The India Art Festival brings together a wide array of perspectives from across the country. Representing Mumbai, Kiran Hotkar and Ayushi Jain showcase works rooted in Indian mythology and symbolic storytelling. From Bhopal, Anjali Prabhakar offers meditative figurative art intertwined with vibrant botanical elements.

The collection also features bold, abstract colour explorations by Kolhapur’s Yuvraj Patil and atmospheric mixed-media landscapes from Bengaluru-based Bhavna Varshney. Meanwhile, Chethana Ravi uses layered compositions to examine feminine energy, while Rohini R. Sundar presents cosmic imagery that touches on universal creation. Rounding out the diversity are Nandini Verma, who reimagines traditional symbols through a modern lens, and Susmita Mandal, who focuses on the nuances of daily life.

For collectors and enthusiasts, the festival offers a chance to view works by legendary Indian masters, including M.F. Husain, Jogen Chowdhury, and Laxma Goud. The event also features a “VIP Preview” on the opening day, followed by two days of public access that include live music performances and live painting fusion shows, offering a peek into the creative process.

India Art Festival 2026: All details

Date- April 3 to 5, 2026

Venue- Jubilee Hills Convention Centre, Road No. 51, Jubilee Hills

Time- 11 am to 8 pm

Ticket- Rs. 199 onwards. Tickets are available on BookMyShow