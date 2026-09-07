Hyderabad’s MANUU sees protest over Saharanpur mosque demolition

Hyderabad: A peaceful protest was held at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in Hyderabad on Monday, September 7, against the demolition of the mosque in the Saharanpur District Magistrate’s office in Uttar Pradesh and in support of two Muslim women journalists who were allegedly physically assaulted by Delhi police.

The protest was organised by the Azad United Students Federation (AUSF). The march began from Madina Cafe and concluded at Bab-e-Ilm, where MANUU students and AUSF members came together to raise their voices against Islamophobia, discrimination, and violations of constitutional rights.

The protestors questioned the government’s handling of these incidents and demanded accountability, equality, and protection of the fundamental rights and dignity of citizens, irrespective of religion or identity.

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The participants reaffirmed that peaceful democratic protest is an essential constitutional right and called upon the authorities to uphold the rule of law and ensure equal treatment for all citizens.

“Our voice is peaceful, but our message is clear. We stand against Islamophobia. We stand for equality, constitutional rights, and human dignity,” the AUSF said in a statement.

The protest concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to democratic values, constitutional rights, and a society free from discrimination.

Saharanpur mosque demolition

The AUSF protest comes two days after the mosque situated in the Saharanpur collectorate was demolished on September 5.

The demolition was carried out after a court dismissed an appeal filed by the Muslim side against an order declaring the structure illegal.

Senior administrative officials, including the District Magistrate and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, reached the site as bulldozers began the demolition. The Collectorate complex was placed under heavy security, with Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel deployed and all gates shut as a precaution. The mosque was reportedly sealed on the night of September 4, before the structure was razed the next morning.

District Judge Satendra Kumar, after hearing arguments from both sides and examining the evidence presented, upheld the City Magistrate’s order on Thursday, September 3, rejecting the appeal filed by the Muslim side.

Women journalists in Delhi

On September 3, two independent Muslim women journalists alleged that they were subjected to physical assault by the Delhi Police in South Delhi for news coverage.

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The journalists from 4 PM News Network, Shaheen Khan and Nafisa, alleged the police teams detained and assaulted both of them after identifying them as Muslims. Shaheen said the assault was triggered by the journalists asking questions about the Delhi government and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.