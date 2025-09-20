Hyderabad’s MESCO School wins All India Robotics Championship

Hyderabad: Students from MESCO Grades High School in Malakpet have won the All India Robotics Championship in Hyderabad and is now progressing to take part in the World Robotics Olympiad Internationals (WRO) Championship to be held in Singapore in November.

The school held a felicitation ceremony on Friday to honour its winning team, ‘Falcons’. Retired DGP S A Huda, who was the chief guest, encouraged students to work hard and face challenges with determination. “Hard work never goes to waste,” he said.

Senior journalist Mir Ayoob Ali Khan, speaking at the event, praised the students for breaking stereotypes about the Old City of Hyderabad. “This victory shows that schools from this part of the city can compete and succeed at the national level,” he said, adding that MESCO had outperformed even top-tier schools across India.

The students said they have been working on robotics for three years, and secured the sixth position in 2024, and the first position this year in the Robomission Senior category, defeating the nearest contender with a 50% margin.

Khan also called for sponsors to support the team’s trip to Singapore and urged the school’s Secretary, Dr. Iftekharuddin, to help secure funding. Dr. Iftekharuddin termed the students’ achievement a matter of great pride and assured them of finding sponsors.

Other guests at the event included Muhammad Shadab from the TAUS Foundation and Mirza Shoaib Baig. A presentation on robotics was given by MESCO alumnus Huzaifa Mohiuddin, who played a key role in the team’s preparation and success.

The winning team includes Zaiduddin, Firdous Fatima, Nadia Fatima, Zainab Fatima, and Zainab. The students spoke about their journey, the school’s support, and their excitement about competing at the international level. Each member was presented with a memento.

The Nationals event, held in Hyderabad, saw the participation of over 700 teams, more than 2,000 participants, and over 5,000 live attendees, with students from across categories—RoboMission, Future Innovators, Future Engineers, and RoboSports—showcasing their robotic acumen.