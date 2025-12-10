As December fills the air with joy and celebration, Hyderabad is getting ready to welcome the Christmas season with open arms and empty stomachs. The city, known for its love for food and festivals, is all set to enjoy a special treat that blends international flavours with festive fun.

Hyderabad is about to taste Christmas in the most exciting way as the Global Food Carnival- Christmas Edition comes to Nexus Hyderabad Mall, Kukatpally. This much-awaited food festival promises a delightful mix of flavours, fun and festive joy for the entire city.

Global Food Carnival Hyderabad 2025

Happening on 20th and 21st December from 4:00 pm onwards, the carnival will turn the mall into a world full of mouth-watering aromas and sparkling Christmas cheer. The best part? Entry is free with registration, making it easy for everyone to step in and celebrate.

Food lovers will be especially happy, as the carnival brings together more than 60 different global delicacies under one roof. From sizzling street food to rich desserts, from spicy bites to comforting treats, there is something to satisfy every craving. Visitors can travel the world through taste without leaving Hyderabad.

The excitement does not stop with food. The carnival will feature over 10 live performances, adding energy and rhythm to the celebration. There will also be fun interactive activities for people of all ages, keeping the spirit high throughout the evening.

Children will have their own special space with a Kids Zone filled with craft activities, bouncy castles and playful games. For those who love technology and adventure, the carnival offers XR, VR and 3D gaming experiences, bringing a futuristic thrill to the festivities. All can participate in various workshops, get face painting done and much more.

The venue will glow with stunning Christmas decorations, festive lights and happy vibes, making it the perfect place for families, friends and food lovers to spend their evening.

The Global Food Carnival at Nexus Hyderabad Mall is not just an event it is a celebration of taste, togetherness and the holiday spirit. This Christmas, Hyderabad is invited to eat, enjoy and celebrate like never before.