Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park celebrates 77th Republic Day

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad celebrated India’s 77th Republic Day with patriotic fervour as the park’s curator, J Vasantha, unfurled the national flag at the headquarters in the administrative building.

Speaking on the occasion, curator Vasantha extended Republic Day greetings to all staff members in attendance. She said the gathering marked the celebration of one of the most significant days in the nation’s history, commemorating the day in 1950 when the Constitution came into force, and India became a republic.

She also handed out certificates of appreciation to the employees in recognition of their meritorious service during the past year.