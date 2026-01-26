Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park celebrates 77th Republic Day

Certificates of appreciation were also awarded to the employees in recognition of their meritorious service during the past year.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 26th January 2026 5:45 pm IST
Nehru Zoological Park Republic Day
Nehru Zoological Park celebrates Republic Day

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad celebrated India’s 77th Republic Day with patriotic fervour as the park’s curator, J Vasantha, unfurled the national flag at the headquarters in the administrative building.

Speaking on the occasion, curator Vasantha extended Republic Day greetings to all staff members in attendance. She said the gathering marked the celebration of one of the most significant days in the nation’s history, commemorating the day in 1950 when the Constitution came into force, and India became a republic.

She also handed out certificates of appreciation to the employees in recognition of their meritorious service during the past year.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 26th January 2026 5:45 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button