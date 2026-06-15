Hyderabad has never been short of entertainment options, but a new attraction at Prasads IMAX is giving visitors a chance to step into entirely different worlds. From walking on the surface of Mars to venturing into a mysterious black hole, Zevixo Realm promises an immersive experience that feels straight out of a science-fiction film.

Located inside Prasads Multiplex, Zevixo Realm describes itself as a “World of Pure Imagination.” Instead of using VR headsets or controllers, visitors enter LED-powered immersive environments where giant visuals, sound effects and 360-degree storytelling create the feeling of being transported into another world.

Eight Worlds, One Realm

One of the biggest attractions of Zevixo Realm is the variety of themed experiences on offer. Visitors can choose from eight different worlds, each designed to deliver a unique adventure.

The experiences include Mars, where guests explore the red planet; Black Hole, a journey through space; Forbidden Forest, a mystical nature-themed adventure; Abyssal Descent, which takes visitors deep underwater; Primeval Domain, inspired by the age of dinosaurs; Arctic Sky, featuring icy landscapes; Nightmare Ward, a horror-themed experience; and Velocity Run, a fast-paced subway-style ride.

Each world lasts around three minutes, making it easy for visitors to try multiple experiences during a single visit.

A Hit Among Families and Friends

What makes Zevixo Realm different is its appeal across age groups. Families can enjoy fantasy and nature-themed worlds, while thrill-seekers may prefer the horror-inspired Nightmare Ward or the cosmic Black Hole experience. The attraction is also becoming popular among youngsters looking for unique social media-worthy experiences.

Plan Your Visit

Location: Prasads IMAX, NTR Gardens, Khairatabad, Hyderabad.

Timings: 10:00 am to 11:00 pm, open all days

Ticket Price: Prices may vary depending on the experience selected and ongoing offers. Visitors are advised to check at the venue for the latest ticket rates.

For Hyderabadi’s looking for something beyond movies, gaming zones and malls, Zevixo Realm offers a short but memorable escape into worlds where imagination takes centre stage. Whether you want to explore Mars, face prehistoric giants or test your courage in a haunted ward, this new attraction delivers a futuristic adventure right in the heart of the city.