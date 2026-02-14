A tradition that is as big as the Numaish is the rumour of its extension. Every year, as the All India Industrial Exhibition nears its end, visitors hope and speculate about an extension of the last day. However, despite all, the 85th edition is set to draw its curtains on the scheduled date, Sunday, February 15, 2026.

As the exhibition ends tonight, the festive vibes and excitement will close until 2027. If you haven’t visited yet or want to get in one last visit, the time is officially now. For those going today, the exhibition will be open from 11 am to 11 pm, with an entry fee of Rs. 50.

To help you navigate the final-day frenzy, Siasat.com has put together a quick last-minute guide to ensure your final visit to Hyderabad’s historic fair is a success.

Heavy discounts and clearance sales

Numaish’s traders are often looking to clear their stock before heading back home, and this is where the power dynamics shift entirely to the customers. Visitors can expect upto 50% drop in prices of most items in crockery and footwear stalls. Right now, most Kashmiri clothes stalls are offering Buy 1 Get 1 offers across all ranges. Meanwhile, the Lucknowi Chikankari section sees a lot of clearance dumps with kurtis costing as low as Rs. 250. You might have to dig a bit, but the prices are unbeatable. Home decor stalls often run “Anything for Rs. 99” or “Buy 1 Get 1” schemes in the final hours. The best way to find good deals is a quick search on Instagram or Facebook, as many traders have opted for social media marketing this year.

Pro tip- Carry cash. While UPI is everywhere, network congestion on the final night is legendary.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Nida Khan

The final food crawl

If you haven’t followed Siasat.com’s must-try food guide yet, today is the perfect day. While it is physically impossible to try all recommendations in a single evening, here is our “non-negotiables list” for Numaish’s final day:

1. Cheese Bomb at Nice Laban

2. Korean Cheesy Corn Dog at World’s Viral Foods

3. Irani Chai and Bun Maska at Cafe Niloufer

4. London’s Chocolate Strawberries at Strawberry Stories

5. Kashmiri Kahwa at Kashmir Zamindar Dry Fruits

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Nida Khan

Travel tips

If you are planning to head to the Numaish tonight, reach as early as 12-1 pm, as the final day rush is a beast. Here are some insider tips for travelling to the exhibition:

Do yourself a favour and avoid driving your own vehicle. Parking at Nampally on the final day is a nightmare, and the official lots fill up within minutes of opening.

The Hyderabad Metro is your absolute best bet. Get off at Gandhi Bhavan (nearest to Gate 1) or Nampally (nearest to Gate 2).

While Numaish is a family affair, the final-day crowd is famously intense and “shoulder-to-shoulder.” Navigating the grounds with strollers, prams, or wheelchairs becomes nearly impossible after 5 pm. For your own comfort, it is highly recommended to avoid bringing them tonight.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Nida Khan

Numaish 2026 was one for the books, and today is your very last chance to be a part of it. Happy shopping!