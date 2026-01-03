Hyderabad’s Numaish to host Ladies Day on January 6

Hyderabad: The 85th edition of All-India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE), popularly known as Numaish, is set to host a “Ladies Day” on Tuesday, January 6, a long-standing tradition.

One day of the exhibition is designated every year to allow only female visitors, barring the entry of all males over the age of 10. Previously, all Tuesdays used to be “ladies’ days.” However, the practice was stopped due to low footfall.

It is said that the tradition was started by the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, in 1940 for Muslim women who hesitated to attend the exhibition due to large male crowds.

Celebrations will take place from 4:30 pm onwards at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, with Dr K Shilpavalli, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone), attending as the chief guest.

The 45-day exhibition was inaugurated by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on January 1. A total of 1,250 vendors have set up stalls showcasing handicrafts, electronic goods, ready-made wear, home furnishings, footwear and jewellery, among other goods from across the country.

Attracting nearly 20 lakh people annually, Numaish not only highlights the rich heritage of Hyderabadi craftsmanship but also features stalls from diverse states, including Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, enhancing the experience for attendees.