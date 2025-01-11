Hyderabad’s Numaish: Trending hotspot for YouTubers, reel makers

Hyderabad: Content creators and influencers have a knack for being at the heart of all the action, and Hyderabad’s buzzing scene is no different. Be it a newly opened cafe or an exciting event in the city, social media lights up with reels and YouTube videos almost instantly. In fact, many of us discover these hotspots only after scrolling through their vibrant feeds.

This year, the much-loved 84th All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, is the go-to destination for creators. Hyderabad’s iconic annual fair, Numaish has always been a favorite among locals and visitors alike, but in 2025, it’s attracting an even larger influx of Instagram influencers and YouTubers.

Content Creators Take Over Numaish 2025

Walking through the colorful lanes of Numaish, you’ll likely spot influencers setting up their cameras or striking poses against the backdrop of bustling stalls. A quick scroll through Instagram or YouTube shows a steady stream of content being uploaded daily, covering every corner of this grand exhibition.

From Lucknowi Chikankari stalls to Kashmiri shops, from the mouthwatering food court to the thrilling rides in the amusement area, there’s no shortage of material for these creators.

Some content creators have gone all in, dedicating entire days to specific sections of the exhibition. For instance, one day might be all about the delicious street food, another on the traditional handloom stalls, while the next might showcase the rides and entertainment zones. Their detailed exploration not only entertains but also helps viewers plan their visits.

Numaish, which began on January 3rd, will continue until February 17th. If you haven’t visited yet, you can bet that the feeds of your favorite influencers will be more than enough to guide you through the best spots.

So, if you haven’t already, head over to Numaish and maybe you’ll not only enjoy the fair but also find yourself featured in a reel or vlog — it’s all part of the experience!

Check out some trending reels from Numaish 2025.