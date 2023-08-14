Hyderabad’s PWET distributes scholarships among Bhopal students

Bhopal: A delegation of People Welfare and Educational Trust (PWET), from Hyderabad distributed first instalment of Rs.2500/- each scholarship to all 28 orphans, poor and needy students of Std. VII and VIII of Bhopal here on Sunday in M. D. School in Jahangirabad locality of the city. The second instalment of the scholarship of Rs.2500/- of the total Rs.1, 40,000 will be handed over to the students in next 2-3 months, the trust members assured.

The delegation of PWET led by its president Dr. Muhammad Mateen-u-ddeen Qadri arrived here on Saturday morning from Hyderabad for this purpose. The other members of the delegation included Mirza Yusuf Baig, Er. Muhammad Muazuddin and Dr. Ghulam Kirmani, vice president, secretary and treasurer respectively of the Trust while Abdul Hanan Khan and Er. Iqbal Khan trustees of the Trust.

It may be pointed out here that People Welfare and Educational Trust of Hyderabad has been distributing scholarships to orphans, poor and needy students for last 13 years. Last year the Trust extended its activities outside Hyderabad which included district Nizamabad of Telangana, districts Gulbarga and Yadgar of Karnataka besides Mominabad (Ambajogai). The scholarship distribution was also implemented in the state of Maharashtra and recently the Trust also included Bhopal in its work.

While addressing the students and their parents at the scholarship distribution programme Dr. Muhammad Mateen-u-ddeen Qadri, who is also the founding member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, a member of Public Service Commission and a retired professor of Arabic, emphasised on three Ds namely Determination, Dedication and Direction. He explained at length on the importance of three Ds in life to the audience.

He appealed to the students while giving due respect to their parents to develop in themselves their unflinching faith in Allah Almighty and “Milli Jazba”. He encouraged the students to work hard. But obeying Allah and His Messenger as well as obeying parents is essential. This will bring immense popularity and blessings in life, he added.

Mirza Yousuf Baig speaking on the occasion stressed on the importance of education to be successful in life in both the worlds. He urged students not to ignore learning of Urdu language which has a very rich heritage and take it up as second language in their studies. He said that the only way forward is quality education with students utilising their time judiciously while planning to fulfil their dreams.

Baig informed that In Hyderabad a Legal Academy has been established by PWET wherein 26 out of 28 students qualified in the entrance test for admissions in law colleges. He also laid emphasis on the students of Bhopal to take up law profession to become dedicated lawyers apart from opting for engineering and medical professions. The learning of law studies will allow them to delve the vast field of judiciary services which is need of Muslim community in the prevailing scenario in the country. Additionally he underlined upon the students on character building with high morals in day-to-day life.

Secretary of the Trust, Muhammad Muazuddin said that undoubtedly Muslims are being targetted in different ways, but the solution to all our problems lies in education. They will be able to make their distinguished mark in every sector.

At the outset of the program, Abdul Hanan Khan, a trustee of the Trust, threw light on the mission and vision of PWET. He said that the aim of granting of scholarships to the students of the poor and backward classes in order to advance them in the field of education.

The function was presided over by Shamimuddin, a retired IAS officer in the M. P. Govt.

Earlier, Saud Hasan, spokesperson of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, also spoke on the importance of education. The function was conducted jointly by Maulana Absar Ahmad and Masood Ahmad Khan while Dr. Zaheer Ahmad, Director of M.D. School, proposed a vote of thanks.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Muslim Minority Association, (MPMMA), on Saturday arranged a talk by Dr. Muhammad Mateen-u-ddeen Qadri on the importance of education at Masjid Faiz Bahadur, Kamla Park from 2 pm onwards.

Besides this, a program was also held on the same day after Maghrib Namaz in Masjid Fatmi located in Subhash Nagar A-Sector, Acharya Nagar, Govindpura.