Hyderabad’s Rs 93 crore cycling track loses ground to cars

Hyderabad: Cyclists in Hyderabad have expressed dismay over the removal of a section of the city’s 23-kilometre solar-roofed cycling track, raising fresh questions about whether the city’s development prioritises motor vehicles over sustainable mobility.

The track, constructed near My Home Avatar Junction at a cost of Rs 93 crore, has had a 34-metre section removed to create a new U-turn, according to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) said the roof over that section was taken down on the recommendation of the Traffic Police, to ease congestion at the busy junction. While authorities maintain the track remains “fully operational” via an at-grade crossing, the cycling community has called the move a significant setback.

#HyderabadCyclingTrack is #India’s pride.

Second in the world!



Lot of cities in our country and also world cities are taking inspiration from it.



The gradual encroachment and damage to the world class infrastructure for the sake of the never ending road hungry motor vehicles… pic.twitter.com/ASlg9SZBQ5 — Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad (@sselvan) July 10, 2026

‘Slow and gradual disfiguring of world-class infrastructure’

S Selvan, known as the Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, described the removal as “the slow and gradual disfiguring of world-class infrastructure.”

In a post on X, Selvan wrote: “Anything is not enough for car infrastructure. There will be more and more needs for car space and you will always have the vulnerable cycle track to disturb. If there was a need for traffic betterment, would we cut a Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge or an age-old palace? How is it easy for you to take away the cycle track?”

The post drew responses from cyclists and residents. One user questioned the track’s original planning, asking, “Where in the world does one have to go by car or bike to use a cycle track?”

Another urged authorities to protect the infrastructure: “Kindly consider protecting the cycling track — a simple method to stay fit and make India fit.”