Hyderabad’s Saidanima Tomb: Restoration work to be completed by October

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust, is undertaking restoration work at the renowned Saidanima Tomb.

Arvind Kumar, the Special Chief Secretary to the government, has inspected the restoration works. On his Twitter handle, he announced that the work, along with the lighting, will be completed by early October 2023.

Inspected the ongoing restoration works, taken up by @HMDA_Gov at Saidanima Tomb (opp Sailing club) alongwith Secretary Tourism & @NandaRatish of @akdn

It's coming up beautifully & should be completed incl lighting by early Oct @KTRBRS pic.twitter.com/DHAPWlXFyW — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) August 28, 2023

Previously, the Special Chief Secretary had made the restoration announcement via a tweet after visiting Hyderabad’s Saidanima alongside the zonal commissioner of Secunderabad and officials from the state heritage department.

@HMDA_Gov will restore (through Aga Khan Trust) Saidani-Ma Tomb @ Hussain Sagar, a state protected

beautiful memorial with stucco decoration & fretwork screens (जाली).

Visited today in presence of mutawalli, @ZC_Secunderabad & state heritage dept. officials @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/T9gd8cHxkI — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) December 24, 2022

It was Syed Meraj Nawab, the great-grandson of Syeda Saidanima Saheba, who had raised concerns about the lack of maintenance and neglect of the historic site. The baoli, or step well, located within the Saidanima tomb premises, also suffered from years of negligence.

Who was Saidanima?

The tomb of Saidanima was built in Hyderabad by Sardar Abdul Haq, who also bore the title Diler Jang (1853–1896). He was originally from the Bombay Province (run by the British crown) and rose to prominence in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad, in the late nineteenth century. He was the princely state’s Home Secretary and later became the Director of the Nizam’s State Railways in 1885. He even embarked on a journey to England during his tenure.

Eventually, Jang erected a tomb in memory of his mother, Saidanima. The tomb stands on the north side of Hussain Sagar’s reservoir bund road, en route to Secunderabad. Although somewhat isolated from most historical monuments, it serves as a significant landmark. Often, its presence goes unnoticed unless individuals pause for a moment and observe their surroundings.

Saidanima Tomb is one of state protected monuments in Hyderabad

The Saidanima Tomb is one of the state protected monuments in Hyderabad. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Telangana has identified 500 state protected monuments.

