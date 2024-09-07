Hyderabad’s September calendar: Top cultural, entertainment events

Hyderabad: September has arrived, and Hyderabad is ready for a month full of exciting events! The city is packed with concerts, shows, workshops, and more, making it a great time to enjoy the fun. Whether you love music, stand-up comedy, or trying out creative activities, Hyderabad has something for everyone. Here’s a quick look at some of the most exciting events happening this month.

Upcoming Events Of Hyderabad 2024

1. Jasleen Royal – The One Artist 2024

Location: Gachibowli Stadium

Date: 28th September

Price: Rs. 499 onwards

Tickets: Available on BookMyShow

If you enjoy soft, emotional music, don’t miss Jasleen Royal. She’s famous for songs like “Din Shagna Da” and “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” and will be performing live at Gachibowli Stadium. It’s the perfect concert for music lovers who want to relax and enjoy some beautiful tunes.

2. Sagar Waali Qawwali

Location: Illuzion, Jubilee Hills

Date: 21st September

Price: Rs. 500 onwards

Tickets: Available on BookMyShow

For a traditional music experience, check out Sagar Waali Qawwali. This event will feature Sufi music that’s full of deep, spiritual energy. It’s happening at Illuzion in Jubilee Hills, and it promises to be a magical night of music.

Stand-Up Comedy for a Good Laugh

3. Pratyush Chaubey – Papa Under Training

Location: The Comedy Theatre

Date: 15th September

Price: Rs. 499 onwards

Tickets: Available on BookMyShow

Pratyush Chaubey is known for his funny take on life and parenting. His show Papa Under Training is sure to make you laugh with jokes about everyday situations. It’s perfect for anyone who loves comedy that’s simple but relatable.

4. Ashish Vidyarthi – Vitthal Vaanya

Location: The Comedy Theatre

Date: 29th September

Price: Rs. 499 onwards

Tickets: Available on BookMyShow

Ashish Vidyarthi, a well-known actor, will be bringing his humor to the stage with Vitthal Vaanya. This show combines life stories with comedy, offering a mix of laughs and thoughtful moments. If you like performances that make you think and laugh, this one is for you!

Creative Workshops to Try

5. Moon Lamp Workshop

Location: Rium Café

Date: 8th September

Price: Rs. 1250

Tickets: Available on BookMyShow

If you’re in the mood for something hands-on, the Moon Lamp Workshop is a fun option. At Rium Café, you’ll get to make your very own glowing moon lamp. With all the supplies provided, it’s a relaxing way to get creative while enjoying some coffee.

6. Iris Artistry

Location: The Grind Café, Banjara Hills

Dates: 6th, 7th, and 8th September

For the first time in Hyderabad, the “Iris Artistry” event is set to captivate art lovers! This unique experience involves capturing the intricate details of your iris, digitally enhancing the image, and transforming it into stunning framed artwork. Whether you’re participating solo or with a group, you’ll get to choose your preferred template and receive a beautiful framed piece to cherish. Happening at The Grind Café in Banjara Hills, this event is a must-visit with your loved ones. It’s an unforgettable way to turn something as simple as your eye into a piece of art.

With so many events happening this month, Hyderabad is the perfect place to have fun. Whether you’re into music, comedy, or artsy workshops, there’s something for everyone. So, get your tickets, plan your schedule, and make this September a memorable one!