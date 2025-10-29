Hyderabad’s Skyroot Aerospace to launch India’s first private, commercial rocket

Hyderabad: Propelling rockets to the skies has been the domain of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Not anymore! A Hyderabad-based startup, Skyroot Aerospace, is preparing to launch India’s first privately built commercial rocket within the next three months.

The company, founded by two former ISRO scientists, plans to send its first full-scale satellite mission into space by January 2026. Its entry marks the beginning of private participation in India’s space launch sector, reported Mint.

Backed by investors such as Temasek and GIC, the company plans to conduct one launch every three months in 2026 and increase the frequency to monthly launches by 2027.

According to Skyroot CEO Pawan Chandana, it takes about eight to nine months to build a single rocket, costing between USD 2 million and USD 3 million. Each launch is expected to bring in about USD 5 million in revenue, with payloads from both Indian and international customers, he said.

Founded in 2018, Skyroot has raised about USD 95.5 million (Rs 850 crore) in funding. In November 2022, it became the first private Indian firm to launch a rocket when it tested its suborbital vehicle, Vikram-S.

The company expects to achieve profitability by March 2028, citing ongoing engineering and supply-chain challenges. However, it is optimistic about the growing demand for small satellite launches worldwide, where wait times with established players like SpaceX remain long.

India’s private space industry now includes more than 200 startups, with the Department of Space estimating the sector’s value could reach USD 44 billion by 2033. Skyroot’s upcoming mission is expected to pave the way for more affordable launch options for Indian and global clients.